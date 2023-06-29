You know how Letoya Makhene-Pulumo’s character on Generations – The Legacy used to get on the nerves of some of the viewers? The seasoned actress and businesswoman says you haven’t seen nothing yet.
Letoya is back after what seemed like a hiatus from acting. She is coming back as Kenzie Miyeni on Netflix’s Home Wrecker .
The movie is written and directed by Stephina Zwane-Groenewald and produced by Salamina Mosese.
According to the synopsis, the film centres on a damaged woman, Kenzie Miyeni, who is on a mission to steal her successful colleague Tamara Olpihant’s (played by Mbali Mlotshwa) life.
Tamara has it all – a handsome boyfriend who is dying to marry her, a majestic home, a loving family and an amazing career as she is soon to make partner at her law firm.
Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication TshisaLIVE, Letoya said viewers were in for a gripping performance.
“It is a super intense movie. It is an exciting movie filled with so many twists and turns. There is so much that is unexpected in the movie. I think it’s something a lot of people are also going to be able to relate to, especially people who have been in relationships that matter to them, that have meant everything to them.”
She said if viewers thought Tshidi on Generations – The Legacy had a dark side to her, this character has pushed darkness and psychotic to the end. Letoya said this character will show viewers she has range.
‘For the longest time I was being typecast because I was too sweet’
Letoya Makhene spills deets on her ‘Home Wrecker’ character
‘You want to have an out of body experience because that is what acting is about’
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene-Pulumo
You know how Letoya Makhene-Pulumo’s character on Generations – The Legacy used to get on the nerves of some of the viewers? The seasoned actress and businesswoman says you haven’t seen nothing yet.
Letoya is back after what seemed like a hiatus from acting. She is coming back as Kenzie Miyeni on Netflix’s Home Wrecker .
The movie is written and directed by Stephina Zwane-Groenewald and produced by Salamina Mosese.
According to the synopsis, the film centres on a damaged woman, Kenzie Miyeni, who is on a mission to steal her successful colleague Tamara Olpihant’s (played by Mbali Mlotshwa) life.
Tamara has it all – a handsome boyfriend who is dying to marry her, a majestic home, a loving family and an amazing career as she is soon to make partner at her law firm.
Speaking to Sowetan’s sister publication TshisaLIVE, Letoya said viewers were in for a gripping performance.
“It is a super intense movie. It is an exciting movie filled with so many twists and turns. There is so much that is unexpected in the movie. I think it’s something a lot of people are also going to be able to relate to, especially people who have been in relationships that matter to them, that have meant everything to them.”
She said if viewers thought Tshidi on Generations – The Legacy had a dark side to her, this character has pushed darkness and psychotic to the end. Letoya said this character will show viewers she has range.
“It’s great because for the longest time I was being typecast by a lot of casting directors because even if an action role came along, it didn’t matter how well I did in auditions they always told me I’m too innocent, too sweet, too much of a mom, too caring and loving. It doesn’t matter how well I portray the character because they had already typecast me and because that is my personality naturally they never would give me roles like this.
“So one thing I appreciate about playing a role like Tshidi is that she opened a lot of other doors for me because people realised I was able to embody a character. Not only do I embody the character I push things the extra mile.”
It premieres on Netflix on July 7.
Letoya said she was grateful to have an opportunity to play a character who was nothing like her, and she said that is what acting is about.
“You don’t want to be able to go onto a screen and play a character you’ve played over and over again because that’s when your job becomes boring. You want to have an out of body experience because that is what acting is about. Acting is about embodying a character and becoming someone you are not.”
She said the focus is on film and series, with another series expected soon. She’s also been doing advisory work, script writing, spiritual advisorship and international work, which allowed her to expand her horizons and access God’s gifts. - TshisaLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos