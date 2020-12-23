Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa tie the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony

Proving love always wins, actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa tied the knot in a stunning traditional ceremony.

They hosted their traditional wedding on December 22 as the pair said “I do” with their close family and friends as witnesses.

Though Letoya and Lebo are yet to share their feels and memories from their big day on social media, their friends have flooded their TLs with congratulatory messages and wishes for a long life and long love.

The couple and their guests looked stunning as they honoured the “African Royalty” theme.

Dr Criselda Kananda, who was programme director for the special occasion, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on her Instagram as she reflected on the day. Criselda gushed over how Lebo and Letoya's love gave meaning to unconditional love.

“Congratulations Lebo Keswa and Letoya Nubia Makhene. Toya and Lebo, yesterday you gave meaning to unconditional love and loving. As I awake this morning I give thanks to God Almighty for the gift of love, blessings and teachings about love, and your ancestors for sealing your covenant yesterday,”

Criselda thanked Cathay Yenana for sharing what the events of Tuesday symbolised spiritually, and Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, whose sermon reminded all those who attended the wedding about “who and whose they are”.

Check out some snaps from the event. Swipe left to see the happy newlyweds.