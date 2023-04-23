×

Entertainment

A look inside Battle of the Giants dance fest

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 23 April 2023 - 15:36
Overall winner, Tsebang Siphambo’s neuromuscular disorder led her to realising her talent of being a dancer at the Battle of the Giants All Styles Dance Sport Festival in Sun City, North West.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The annual Battle of the Giants dance festival returned for its 30th installment and was held at the Sun City Superbowl from April 20 to 23.

Dancers from all over the country showed up in their numbers to showcase their different styles, which include the performing arts of ballet, modern, tap, lyrical, jazz, disco dance, street dance, hip hop, show dance, slow dance, freestyle and more. This year the  Afro styles of pantsula, sbujwa, Afro crews and tap battles were introduced.

A number of prizes for each category were handed out and additional “achiever” prizes were added. The judging panel consisted of Debbie Rakusin, Tebogo Kgobokoe, Tina D’Artnall, Linda Dedekind, Hayley Hammond-Lamont, Sipho Didiza, Sandile Zulu, Lee Shane Booysen, Chantal Riviere de Klerk and the chairman of judges, Craig Riviere.

Here’s a look inside the prestigious event.

