The annual Battle of the Giants dance festival returned for its 30th installment and was held at the Sun City Superbowl from April 20 to 23.
Dancers from all over the country showed up in their numbers to showcase their different styles, which include the performing arts of ballet, modern, tap, lyrical, jazz, disco dance, street dance, hip hop, show dance, slow dance, freestyle and more. This year the Afro styles of pantsula, sbujwa, Afro crews and tap battles were introduced.
A number of prizes for each category were handed out and additional “achiever” prizes were added. The judging panel consisted of Debbie Rakusin, Tebogo Kgobokoe, Tina D’Artnall, Linda Dedekind, Hayley Hammond-Lamont, Sipho Didiza, Sandile Zulu, Lee Shane Booysen, Chantal Riviere de Klerk and the chairman of judges, Craig Riviere.
Here’s a look inside the prestigious event.
A look inside Battle of the Giants dance fest
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The annual Battle of the Giants dance festival returned for its 30th installment and was held at the Sun City Superbowl from April 20 to 23.
Dancers from all over the country showed up in their numbers to showcase their different styles, which include the performing arts of ballet, modern, tap, lyrical, jazz, disco dance, street dance, hip hop, show dance, slow dance, freestyle and more. This year the Afro styles of pantsula, sbujwa, Afro crews and tap battles were introduced.
A number of prizes for each category were handed out and additional “achiever” prizes were added. The judging panel consisted of Debbie Rakusin, Tebogo Kgobokoe, Tina D’Artnall, Linda Dedekind, Hayley Hammond-Lamont, Sipho Didiza, Sandile Zulu, Lee Shane Booysen, Chantal Riviere de Klerk and the chairman of judges, Craig Riviere.
Here’s a look inside the prestigious event.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos