Celebrity chef and TV host Lentswe Bhengu has died, his family has confirmed.
Announcing the news in a statement shared on his social media pages, his family revealed that the celebrated chef suffered a short illness and died on Tuesday evening.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe,” the statement reads.
“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023, at Sandton Medi-Clinic.”
The family has asked for prayers and privacy during their mourning period and said details of his memorial service and funeral will be announced in due course.
Celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko dies after short illness
Image: Via Instagram: @iam_lentswe
Celebrity chef and TV host Lentswe Bhengu has died, his family has confirmed.
Announcing the news in a statement shared on his social media pages, his family revealed that the celebrated chef suffered a short illness and died on Tuesday evening.
“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe,” the statement reads.
“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023, at Sandton Medi-Clinic.”
The family has asked for prayers and privacy during their mourning period and said details of his memorial service and funeral will be announced in due course.
His death has sent shockwaves on social media.
Lentswe was an investment banker turned chef and had an illustrious career. He appeared on a number of cooking shows, including Africa on a Plate, The Great South African Bake Off as well as KFC Taste Kitchen.
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos