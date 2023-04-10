×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Believers come together in Easter worship

Different churches commemorate the resurrection of Jesus

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 10 April 2023 - 15:22
Grace Bible Church Youth delivers stellar drama performances at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Grace Bible Church Youth delivers stellar drama performances at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

This weekend a number of Christians all over the country celebrated the Easter holiday by attending church services. Sowetan visited a number of churches around Soweto where congregants gathered to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. 

Here’s how the congregants from the Evangelical Lutheran Church, St David Apostolic Church, Grace Bible Church and the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto celebrated Good Friday.  

Grace Bible Church leader Bishop Mosa Sono and his wife Gege Sono on Good Friday joined thousands of congregants of the church who gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Grace Bible Church leader Bishop Mosa Sono and his wife Gege Sono on Good Friday joined thousands of congregants of the church who gathered at Good Friday's service in Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Media personality Ike Phaahla and Dudu Hluyo attending a Good Friday service at Grace Bible Church in Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Media personality Ike Phaahla and Dudu Hluyo attending a Good Friday service at Grace Bible Church in Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Government clarifies termination of state of disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...