This weekend a number of Christians all over the country celebrated the Easter holiday by attending church services. Sowetan visited a number of churches around Soweto where congregants gathered to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.
Here’s how the congregants from the Evangelical Lutheran Church, St David Apostolic Church, Grace Bible Church and the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto celebrated Good Friday.
IN PICS | Believers come together in Easter worship
Different churches commemorate the resurrection of Jesus
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
