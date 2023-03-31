×

South Africa

Man jumps off N2 bridge in Ballito

31 March 2023 - 11:34
The KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly jumped off a bridge on the N2 in Ballito. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to hospital after he allegedly jumped off a bridge on the N2 southbound in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal. 

It is alleged the man jumped just after 8am on Friday. 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said they received a call alerting them that a man had jumped off the Ballito bridge. 

Meyrick said the man was in a critical condition and was taken to hospital. 

“We don’t know why he jumped on the bridge,” he added.

TimesLIVE

