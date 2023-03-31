A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to hospital after he allegedly jumped off a bridge on the N2 southbound in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.
It is alleged the man jumped just after 8am on Friday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said they received a call alerting them that a man had jumped off the Ballito bridge.
Meyrick said the man was in a critical condition and was taken to hospital.
“We don’t know why he jumped on the bridge,” he added.
Man jumps off N2 bridge in Ballito
