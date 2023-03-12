Gospel sensation Radebe drops another album for Easter revival

From being a backing vocalist working with many gospel stars to an award-winning solo career, gospel sensation Bucy Radebe has been making strides in the industry.
Born Phumulani Asnath Radebe in Maboloka, Brits, North West, the singer has backed stars like Solly Mahlangu, Tabs David, Takie Ndou, Mmatema Moremi, Zaza and was part of Spirit of Praise 7 choir. After years of acquiring knowledge in the industry, in 2019 Radebe went solo.
Following the success of her The Spirit Encounter in 2020, Radebe is now back with another album, The Grace Encounter Vol2, which comes out next week. It was recorded live in Sun City, North West, last year.
“We chose March 15 because it is a day before my birthday. I am looking forward to the release because the album is packed with songs which are my favourites, which are aimed at reviving people ahead of Easter.
“After everything that people have been through in the past two years like losing loved ones, this album encourages people to stay in Christ. When we face challenges, we even forget to allow God to take over and reign in our lives,” said Radebe who worked with the likes of gospel star Jabu Hlongwane and afro pop artist Vusi Nova.
Husband Thapelo Thoboke is also in the mix as her manager
Radebe said she had her own share of a rough ride in the past few years.
“It has been a rollercoaster and there were times when I really enjoyed music because of the love and support and I am thankful for that. The good thing about being a backing vocalist is that you are protected and you are behind the scenes. Now that I am a solo artist I am exposed and had to experience cyber bullying which contributed to my depression.
“People can write mean things on these social streets. But I look at positive things like people who write to me saying my music gives them hope. And I realised then that I was born for this and there is a need to keep going. I am able to deal with all that negativity because I believe in prayer.”
For someone whose journey began at the age of 10 at a primary school choral choir, Radebe demonstrated that she is a talented individual. She slowly moved into choral music, a journey she continued throughout high school where she sang for Botse-Botse High in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
Radebe is set to launch the album in April before starting her tour that will include gigs in Botswana and Lesotho.
Gospel sensation Radebe drops another album for Easter revival
Award winning muso wants to encourage people to remain faithful
Image: Veli Nhlapo
