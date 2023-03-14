“We appeal for your compassion and space during this time of overwhelming grief. We welcome and appreciate your prayers in the difficult times and days ahead of us,” read the statement.
One of Bosman’s closest friends, Nokukhanya Dlamini, said she was shattered by the death.
Dlamini said she and Bosman last met at a funeral service last Thursday. "She was looking good, and she gave me a big hug, squeezing me tight for such a long time. Now, I am asking myself if she was saying goodbye.”
Dlamini, a jazz and gospel musician, met Bosman in 1999 and she has worked as a backup singer.
“Gloria helped to grow my singing capabilities. She is one of the first people I performed a jazz song for on stage. She taught me how to write a song and we co-wrote the song For the Children in her album, The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman. As a music community we are sad.
“My wish is that SA music lovers shouldn’t forget the immense contribution Gloria made in the music industry,” she said.
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse tweeted: "So sad, gutted, rest in peace my dear friend #gloriabosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hotband (sic)."
Friend says last long hug was like a goodbye
Jazz singer dies after short illness
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A family of legendary jazz musician Gloria Bosman has appealed for compassion and space after she died on Tuesday.
She was 50.
“It is with profound sadness that we share that in the early hours of this morning [Tuesday], we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Gloria Bosman, who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice. After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
“Gloria had devoted her life, not just to her family, but to her music. She was loved and adored by many here in SA and beyond its borders. Her fans were part of her large and extended family that she always put her best stage performances for,” said the statement.
The family said the details of Bosman’s memorial and funeral services would be released in due course.
“We appeal for your compassion and space during this time of overwhelming grief. We welcome and appreciate your prayers in the difficult times and days ahead of us,” read the statement.
One of Bosman’s closest friends, Nokukhanya Dlamini, said she was shattered by the death.
Dlamini said she and Bosman last met at a funeral service last Thursday. "She was looking good, and she gave me a big hug, squeezing me tight for such a long time. Now, I am asking myself if she was saying goodbye.”
Dlamini, a jazz and gospel musician, met Bosman in 1999 and she has worked as a backup singer.
“Gloria helped to grow my singing capabilities. She is one of the first people I performed a jazz song for on stage. She taught me how to write a song and we co-wrote the song For the Children in her album, The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman. As a music community we are sad.
“My wish is that SA music lovers shouldn’t forget the immense contribution Gloria made in the music industry,” she said.
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse tweeted: "So sad, gutted, rest in peace my dear friend #gloriabosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hotband (sic)."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos