Sibongile Khumalo to be honoured with drive-in jazz concert

The birthday of the late opera singer Sibongile Khumalo will be celebrated in style at the first ever jazz drive-in concert in SA .



The three-day affair will be held at Sandton City Rooftop and starts on September 24, which is Khumalo’s birthday. The mezzo soprano, who died in February, would have turned 64. The City Drive-In Concert will feature the country’s finest jazz artists who will perform until Sunday. The rooftop accommodates about 120 cars...