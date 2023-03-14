Jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died

Award-winning jazz musician, composer and songwriter Gloria Bosman has died.
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be shared.
The musician was recently appointed to Samro's board as a non-executive director.
Bosman was born in Mofolo in the heart of Johannesburg and raised in Pimville, Soweto.
She boasts two South African Music Awards (Samas) and more than 11 nominations, as well as two Kora nominations.
Bosman's debut album, Tranquillity, which was released in the '90s, earned her the prestigious award for Best Newcomer and received nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.
Her album Stop and Think, released in the 2000s, received nominations for Best Female Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2003 Samas, as well as 2004 solo album, which received six Sama nominations and the title Best Female Composer.
Bosman has six albums under her belt, Tranquillity (1999), The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman (2000/1) — self-produced, Stop and Think (2002), Nature Dances (2003/4), Emzini (2006) and Letters from the Heart vol.1 (2010).
She has toured the world and shared the stage with Sibongile Khumalo, Concord Nkabinde, Sipho Mabuse, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas, Vusi Mahlasela, Sipho Gumede, Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela.
Information compiled from Gloria Bosman's website.
