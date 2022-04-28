×

Madumo stages jazz concert to help revive church’s soul

This family-orientated concert will be graced by other celebrated Jazz giants such as Gloria Bosman alongside Bombshelter Beast

By Amanda Maliba - 28 April 2022 - 09:35

Jazz music in Mzansi is one genre that has consistently formed part of the country’s heritage. 

From communicating the grievances brought about by the apartheid era – extending messaging through music – to celebrating milestones in our country, Jazz can certainly be found at the centre of these mileposts...

