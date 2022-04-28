Madumo stages jazz concert to help revive church’s soul

This family-orientated concert will be graced by other celebrated Jazz giants such as Gloria Bosman alongside Bombshelter Beast

Jazz music in Mzansi is one genre that has consistently formed part of the country’s heritage.



From communicating the grievances brought about by the apartheid era – extending messaging through music – to celebrating milestones in our country, Jazz can certainly be found at the centre of these mileposts...