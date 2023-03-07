It was a wrap recently for Diep City, and Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane was humbled by everyone who contributed to the show.
Taking to his Instagram timeline recently he reflected on how they built Diep City from scratch.
“It’s never easy wrapping a show, especially one as powerful as Diep City. I’ll forever be humbled and grateful for the passion, hard work, and love every single cast and crew member put into this story. We literally built every piece of this world from the ground up, and it has been a pleasure seeing how much talent South Africa still has to offer.
“We discovered new talent, trained directors, writers and producers through this epic story and that gives me peace in knowing that as much as the show has come to an end, we launched careers.”
Mandla N also thanked the audiences and cast and crew who made the success of the series possible.
“To my Black Brain family, love and respect always. Thanks a mil for the opportunity. To our audience, you guys have been real from the beginning. Thank you for the love and unwavering support through the years, we would be nothing without you,” he wrote.
‘It’s never easy wrapping a show’ -Mandla N on ‘DiepCity’ coming to an end
Image: Twitter/ Mandla N
When the news of the show ending came out late last year, Mandla held a live Instagram interview with actress Zikhona Sodlaka who played Detective Cebekhulu on the show.
Zikhona said playing her character was not difficult because the stories being told are those of South Africans and she drew her inspiration from watching ordinary South Africans every day.
She said working with Mandla N was great because he is a director who knows what he is doing.
“Firstly let it be known that your passion on set is electrifying, people need to know that. I’m gonna bounce it right back to you again, working with you I only had a taste of how you work because you are such an experienced director you know what you’re dealing with. You know who needs a push and a pull, who needs a nudge and who doesn’t.”
