Dawn Thandeka King grateful injury helped her to reconnect, regroup

Actor says being home gave her a chance to bond with her children

Dawn Thandeka King recently returned to DiepCity after a knee injury on set that forced her out of action for four months. Loved for her other roles in Lockdown and Uzalo, she shares with Sowetan why her injury was both a blessing in disguise and a curse:



Welcome back. What was is it like to be back on set after your injury?..