Festival to clear air about artists living with disabilities
Performers to showcase their different talents
Multi award-winning actor and director Calvin Ratladi says the performing arts industry needs to do more to open opportunities for artists with disabilities.
Ratladi, a lecturer at the University of Pretoria’s drama department, said there were many artists with disabilities but they were often isolated and less visible in the mainstream performing arts scene...
Festival to clear air about artists living with disabilities
Performers to showcase their different talents
Multi award-winning actor and director Calvin Ratladi says the performing arts industry needs to do more to open opportunities for artists with disabilities.
Ratladi, a lecturer at the University of Pretoria’s drama department, said there were many artists with disabilities but they were often isolated and less visible in the mainstream performing arts scene...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos