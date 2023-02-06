Cast gets standing ovation for its grand performance
Celebrities and audiences rock 50s vintage at Fences opening show
By Patience Bambalele - 06 February 2023 - 08:01
Crimpeline, polyester georgette, berets and Scottish shirts were the order of the day on Sunday when August Wilson’s theatre show Fences opened at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
With the theme being 50s vintage, both young and old did their best to look the part...
Cast gets standing ovation for its grand performance
Celebrities and audiences rock 50s vintage at Fences opening show
Crimpeline, polyester georgette, berets and Scottish shirts were the order of the day on Sunday when August Wilson’s theatre show Fences opened at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
With the theme being 50s vintage, both young and old did their best to look the part...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos