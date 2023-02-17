Mavuso Magabane proudly flaunts his community theatre roots

The year was 1999 when Meshack Mavuso gained prominence with the infamous role as Jabulani “Javas” Nyembe on SABC 1’s controversial youth drama series Yizo Yizo.
Mavuso, now a veteran actor of note, was part of a young cast that not only embodied characters that highlighted the social ills in most South African townships but made history by challenging and shaping the way storytelling was depicted on television.
Being one of the young actors at the forefront of a “rebellious” yet iconic TV movement from 1999 to 2004, Mavuso (who now goes by the moniker Mavuso Magabane) cannot believe that such a role paved the way for his dignified and illustrious acting career.
“I have been so fortunate that in my career as an actor, I’ve never stayed a long period without a job, and it’s not because I think I am the best actor or anything but it’s because of the respect that I have for the craft and in turn, the craft is respecting me back,” says Mavuso.
“For the first few episodes of Yizo Yizo, I was not in the country, I was in Amsterdam. I left the country as a normal actor but came back as a celebrity. I couldn’t believe the love and support I received because I thought Yizo Yizo was going to be just another show.
“At the time, none of us knew that we were creating or changing the face of TV through that raw acting and depicting how tough it is to grow up in the township.”
While the role of Javas introduced him to the South African television audience, it was executed as the sweet Vusi Moletsane on SABC 3’s Isidingo that captured the hearts of many, especially the way he portrayed his love for his TV wife Lettie Matabane, which was played by the late Lesego Motsepe.
Mavuso went on to embody numerous roles such as Chairperson on the much-loved Heist and Keromemang Mtimande on Isithembiso, however, the short stint as Nsizwa on The River brought his impressive acting skills to the limelight when he portrayed a man battling kidney disease.
“I’ve enjoyed all the characters that I’ve played but the one close to my heart is the role of Nsizwa, who my late friend Menzi Ngubane helped me craft and master. When I was first approached by the producers of the show about this role, I knew Menzi would be able to help me to better understand my character seeing Nsizwa was battling kidney failure,” he adds.
Ngubane passed away in March 2021 following years of battling with kidney illnesses.
“I remember calling him and asking him about all the phases and terms… I asked him what is it that I needed to do as this was a part of my research for the role. He then took me under his wing and explained everything. I even received a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for the role which he was very proud of.
“For me, I was not only playing Nsizwa, I was playing Menzi because I could see his struggles with the illness. At the time, I dedicated the role to people like Menzi, who were struggling with such an illness. I wanted to bring awareness to society for them to understand.”
Having earned the title of a “veteran actor”, Mavuso expressed his concerns about the state of the acting industry and how real talent is neglected all in the name of hiring predominately “popular public figures” who according to him can’t “act”.
“I took up the short stint as Nsizwa because I knew the duties I had to fulfil. I didn’t care much that it was a supporting role because as an actor I know what is required at times hence I believe there’s no such a thing as a ‘small role’,” the 46-year-old explains.
“At the moment, our industry is in a terrible state. What’s sad is that we have more celebrities and fewer actors. We have Instagram actors who are acting just for the fame and not entirely for the craft.
“When I first started, I didn’t even know I was going to be famous, it was just me loving the art for art’s sake. However, now you’d be required to act alongside a famous person who can’t even convincingly execute embodying a character which I think is compromising the craft and the quality of storytelling. I know this because having a famous person doesn’t even translate into viewership.”
Mavuso went on to express that producers needed to refrain from hiring actors based on looks or even the amount of followers on social media but rather young aspiring actors who are more concerned about the art of acting than fame itself. “This narrative kills the industry and it needs to stop”, he remarked.
“We have amazing young talent that can be found at community theatres or even acting schools but when you look none of these kids have been afforded the chance to appear on television and you ask yourself ‘how?’ because they are so amazing!
“I am a product of community theatre and I was taught certain skills as well as the discipline of the craft– this needs to change.
Despite two decades as an actor, Mavuso admitted that his new character as Desmond on Lenyalo ha se Papadi has made him dig deep into his funny side, something he’s never had to do ever since being on television.
Mavuso acts alongside the ever-so-hilarious bombshell Mapaseka Koetle in the 13-episode comedy. It follows the drama that ensues after Desmond and Mpho (Koetle) decided to end their marriage. Drama, however, unfolds as they try to navigate a new life of co-parenting, family, finances and attempting to date – all while still living under the same roof!
“Yes, I believe humour is the catalyst to healing but I don’t think I’m a funny person, so I saw this role as a challenge to take up after Mandla N. (real name Mandla Ngcongwane) proposed it to me. I was thrown into the deep end and I had no choice but to swim,” he quipped.
“Another thing is that Mapaseka makes it easy for me to be funny. She’s a naturally gifted actress and I enjoyed being with her on set. As much as I never knew I’d do comedy, I am happy to see that people are loving the role of Desmond.”
