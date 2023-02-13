×

South Africa

'AKA was assassinated': Fikile Mbalula

13 February 2023 - 13:00
The 35-year-old rapper was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday evening.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has speculated that the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was targeted for assassination

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on Friday evening, a fatal shooting which also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

“We can't make speculations at the moment, but what we know and have seen is it was a hit, AKA was assassinated. We believe in the capacity of the police to dig deep and get the killers. Also get to the bottom of why [the motive]. He wasn't a drug lord, he was a musician,” Mbalula said on eNCA.

“The family has expressed gratitude to the police for their professionalism. We leave everything in the hands of the law. Anyone with information must work with the cops and provide information so we can find these killers.”

Police are hunting for two gunmen, who are seen on CCTV footage from the murder scene.

The ANC in eThekwini region said: “The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and 'Tibz' at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene.

 “IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”

TimesLIVE

