In an effort to inspire young people to be independent thinkers, NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer have produced a show for African audience that premiers on Friday.
Simply called Inspiration Station Africa, the first-ever original live-action production for the DreamWorks network in Africa will be flighted on both DStv’s channel 304 and Universal+. The show will be presented by Tanaka Chakela Gava, 14, and Aaron Stevenson, 11.
The six episodes, which are 22 minutes long, will explore the creativity behind DreamWorks Animation’s award-winning series and movies. Each week, a talented team of roving young correspondents will be on the ground in Johannesburg and Cape Town discussing topical themes with local kids.
According to the managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-To-Consumer Lee Raftery, Inspiration Station Africa takes viewers on a journey of discovery, drawing on a world of fun, facts and knowledge intertwined with the stories explored by DreamWorks characters.
Raftery explained: “For 28 years, DreamWorks Animation has been telling incredible stories about unlikely heroes who make dreams come true. Following the successful launch of DreamWorks on DStv in March 2022, we’re delighted to announce our first-ever original production for the channel in Africa. Young viewers will be able to delve into the creative thinking behind their favourite animated characters in DreamWorks Africa’s first live-action format, while also hearing about local, South African topics from our new youth presenters.”
NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.
DreamWorks' new show inspires young Africans to be independent thinkers
Image: Supplied
SPOTLIGHT | Grammys, Black Coffee take centre stage; 'Thando', 'The Bad Guys' open in cinemas
