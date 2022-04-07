SPOTLIGHT | Grammys, Black Coffee take centre stage; 'Thando', 'The Bad Guys' open in cinemas
Benin artist Angélique Kidjo and SA DJ make Africa proud, local movie highlights spirit of disadvantaged young South Africans, and animated feature brings family fun
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
In this week’s Spotlight episode we proudly feature the SA and African winners at the 64th Grammy Awards, take a look at local award-winning actor and producer Kagiso Modupe’s cinema release Thando, and meet some delightful animal villains evaluating the merits of becoming good guys.
The big news from the music industry’s biggest award show, the Grammy Awards, held this week in Los Angeles, is SA artist Black Coffee’s top spot in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Subconsciously. He is the first African DJ to win this. This year’s show, again hosted by Trevor Noah, also handed legendary Benin artist Angélique Kidjo her fifth Grammy Award, this time for Best Global Music Album.
Spotlight also looks at Gallo Record Company’s exploration of SA’s rich and complex musical history, as part of the longest-running independent recording label in Africa's 95th anniversary celebrations. Don’t miss the Gallo Vault Sessions, in collaboration with Konjo — a six-part podcast series available now on select digital podcast streaming platforms.
Attention-grabbing SA film Thando releases this week, starring Zikhona Bali, Thembi Nyandeni, Siyabonga Shibe and Jerry Phele Sannah Mchunu. The film tackles themes such as bullying, colourism, shaming, suicide, the power of perseverance and the will to never give up, as experienced by disadvantaged young South Africans. Don’t miss red-carpet premiere coverage of the film in Spotlight next week.
The DreamWorks family animation release this week is The Bad Guys, voiced by a multitalented cast, including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron as animal outlaws plotting to turn themselves into model citizens. The movie (also releasing in 3D), which is based on the best-selling graphic novel series, is a fun journey as the misunderstood animals try to turn over a new leaf, with some disastrous results.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by We Are Egg. Shop online.
We Are Egg is a beautifully curated, experiential department store of local and international fashion, beauty, home, jewellery and food. More details on Instagram about Collette's look of the week here.
Movie merchandise giveaway
To celebrate the release of The Bad Guys, we have movie merchandise hampers to give away:
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.