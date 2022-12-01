SPOTLIGHT | Disney's 'Strange World' in time for the holidays; 'Knives Out' sequel on TV

Spotlight this week has all the ingredients of festive things to come, with a variety of current and forthcoming cinema releases, a murder mystery on the small screen, and luxurious patisseries in the company of Johannesburg’s famous people.

On at cinemas is Disney’s Strange World — a coming-of-age animation about finding your place in the world. The Clades are a legendary family of explorers with a difference, and we follow their adventure into uncharted and treacherous territory. With a voice cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu and Jaboukie Young-White, it is a great cinema choice to get the December holidays going for the family.

Spotlight also has a look at a Daniel Craig movie sequel: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with Craig as quirky detective Benoit Blanc on a new mission to solve a murder, this time on a private island. This amusing mystery also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson, and is available to stream on Netflix from December 23.

This week’s episode also looks at December’s exciting cinema offerings so you can plan your year-end entertainment during your festive break. Look out for the segment on Amazing Maurice, about a streetwise ginger cat and a group of self-taught talking rats in an adorable animation movie from December 23. There is also Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans. This film, loosely based on this acclaimed film director’s life, promises to warm any cinema lover’s heart and starts at cinemas on December 30.

Don’t miss Collette Prince’s night of glitz and glamour, filled with patisseries spiced with a hint of Middle Eastern allure, at the opening of the latest Just Teddy on Nelson Mandela Square, just in time for the festive season.