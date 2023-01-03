New faces for soapie uZalo

The actor, who is excited to return to the small screens after leaving Imbewu, said: “Uzalo is the biggest platform of them all and the highest storytelling programme in the country. I am thankful to get another chance to showcase my versatility as an actor because I do not want to be known as a one-dimension actor.
“Wizard gives me a chance to show that I can play other roles. He is one complex character. Working alongside Wiseman Ncube, playing the role of Sibonelo, and Masoja Msiza who plays Nkunzi, has been amazing and I looking forward to working with the cast and crew.”
Ntuli, who played the role of Dr Zondo in Durban Gen, said about her role: “Being allowed to dive into such a colourful and intense story has been challenging but fulfilling. I look forward to my new journey on Uzalo and the SABC family. I believe the audience will love the magic we made.”
Actor Nkanyiso Mchunu is the new face of Uzalo.
Mchunu, who earned himself a name playing the role of Nkululeko Bhengu on e.tv’s soapie Imbewu, will be unleashed on January 10. He takes on a new role of a computer whizz kid called Siphamandla “Wizard” Nkosi. Another new face in the soapie is actor Fanele Ntuli, who started appearing on Monday. Ntuli has taken over the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza, which was played by Omuhle Gela.
According to the show producers, Mchunu will portray Nkosi, a man who grew up with a fascination for computers and coding at a young age. He comes from a respectable family of academics but has always been the black sheep of the family, rebellious and always getting himself into sticky situations but runs at the first sign of trouble. His curiosity has led him to be an expert in hacking.
