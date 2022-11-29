DJ Hlo realises childhood dream as she appears in Uzalo
'I will pursue acting because I don’t want to focus only on music'
DJ Hlo, who always wanted to act in a TV production, is a step closer to achieving her dream.
Born Hlosiwe Mthalane, DJ Hlo, who became famous after winning Ukhozi FM summer song of the year last year, is set to appear in Uzalo on SABC1 next week. She will play herself and will be one of the judges in a talent search competition in the soapie. DJ Hlo is set to start appearing next week as the storyline about the talent search has already begun...
