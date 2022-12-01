Bontle Modiselle puts amapiano dance into Guinness World Records
‘It is a proud moment for SA culture’
SA dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle is on cloud nine after taking amapiano dance movement into the Guinness World Records.
Modiselle made history when she received a certificate for the largest amapiano dance from Guinness World Records on Sunday. The certificate acknowledges the great work she did with her team that includes Alfa Kat, Tlhogi Molefi, Quintus Jansen and Kananelo Ngaleka teaching 252 people a dance move, synchronising it and performing it in an hour...
