Dress like the stars: Bontle Modiselle & Priddy Ugly

Bontle Modiselle and Richard “Priddy Ugly” Moloi have a style that is far removed from other South African couples. The two are not afraid to experiment with different looks, which has resulted in them creating a style signature that is uniquely theirs.

Actress and media personality Bontle's personal style is a mixture of vibrant prints and athleisure that highlights her curves and dancer's physique. When she is not working on her craft, she is styled in beautiful gowns or power suits for event appearances.