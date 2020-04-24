Dress like the stars: Bontle Modiselle & Priddy Ugly
Bontle Modiselle and Richard “Priddy Ugly” Moloi have a style that is far removed from other South African couples. The two are not afraid to experiment with different looks, which has resulted in them creating a style signature that is uniquely theirs.
Actress and media personality Bontle's personal style is a mixture of vibrant prints and athleisure that highlights her curves and dancer's physique. When she is not working on her craft, she is styled in beautiful gowns or power suits for event appearances.
Priddy Ugly look can be interpreted as being that of a "modern kasi style". The musician has a style that is easy-to-wear, sporty luxe with metallic accents that make his looks stand out. His choice of outfits always has a fun element whether it is through prints or quirky illustrations. He is also seldom without his statement timepiece and jewellery.
Here is how you can incorporate their style into your next outfit.
BONTLE MODISELLE
Steal her look
- Check mate: check patterning should become part of your wardrobe staples as they offer versatility and tadds a stylish factor.
- One t-shirt, 100 ways: to ramp up the sophistication level of any look, make sure to keep different styles of the classic white vest. It can go with most items in your closet, from leather to cargo pants. Win!
- Denim forever: this faithful wardrobe staple never disappoints with its stylish appeal. Pair a pair of denim jeans with heels or white sneakers, a taupe trench coat and a chunky knit top, and you are set for the autumn season.
- Be colourful: make the focus point of your outfit your favourite bold accessory whether it be a handbag, scarf or any cosy headgear.
- Step forward: refresh your favourite winter looks by adding white-coloured accessories . Incorporate this stand out colour through your chunky boots, white sneakers or a white blazer.
Wardrobe inspiration:
PRIDDY UGLY
Steal his look
- Go monochrome: by choosing to make outfits a neutral palette for example pairing a brown knit with taupe trousers and tan boots, your look willimmediately appear more polished and cohesive.
- Wild card: swop out your sneakers for slip-on loafers or high-top leather boots for a slightly more put together appearance.
- Head in the game: add a fun element to your look by experimenting with caps, bucket hats and pool boy caps. Add different fabric textures and prints into the mix, and voila!
- Strapped in: be different (very different) by setting aside the expected back pack for the trendy furry moonbag or faux leather cross body sling bag.
- Finishing touches: finish off your look with a gold statement watch and complementary jewellery for the ultimate stamp of style approval.
Wardrobe inspiration: