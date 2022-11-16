Penny helps people share their stories
TV personality to host The Big Secret
Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane will continue dealing with issues affecting communities in her new show The Big Secret.
Lebyane, who has hosted a number of shows that deal with problems in communities before such as Kukithi La, is excited about the new show, which will be flighted on BET Africa from this Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm...
