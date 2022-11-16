×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Penny helps people share their stories

TV personality to host The Big Secret

16 November 2022 - 07:00

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane will continue dealing with issues affecting communities in her new show The Big Secret.

Lebyane, who has hosted a number of shows that deal with problems in communities before such as Kukithi La, is excited about the new show, which will be flighted on BET Africa from this Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm