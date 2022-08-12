×

Entertainment

Motswako's curtain call after 19 years on air

Talk show will profile trailblazers of TV industry in its last season

12 August 2022 - 11:11

It is almost a bittersweet moment as one of SABC’s longest running talk shows – Motswako – returns for season 21, its last after 19 years on air.

When Motswako made its debut in 2003, it was presented by Carol Bouwer, who is now its executive producer...

