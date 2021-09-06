Drake, Cassper & Penny Lebyane: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
As spring began to blossom and the sun rays started to shine, this past weekend was one of the warmest we’ve had in a while. Not only was spring bringing in some much-needed heat, Canadian rapper Drake’s long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, blazed things up on the chats and the socials.
While one rapper brought the heat with his new album, another one made yet another brave money move with the announcement of his new alcohol beverage.
Here's some of what also happened this weekend that you need to know about.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
.@Drake topped his own record. 🏆#CertifiedLoverBoy is now the biggest album debut EVER on Apple Music, surpassing the record 6 God set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018.https://t.co/bVGPK6pxDM #CLB pic.twitter.com/hqbEoZZ011— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 4, 2021
Certified Lover Boy seemed to be on everyone’s lips this past weekend and it’s no wonder because it marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since his 2018, Scorpion.
The 21-track album features collaborations with Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Giveon, Travis Scott and more. Beyond the listed, "Champagne Papi", as he fondly calls himself features Nicki Minaj who appears for a spoken-word cameo on Papi’s Home, while Champagne Poetry samples American singer Masego’s hit song, Navajo.
Confirming to Billboard, Spotify revealed that Drake’s latest project has topped his own all-time record for single-day streams on their platform. His previous album, Scorpion, was the previous record-holder with 132 million single-day streams.
TWEET YOU NEED TO SEE
November 2021! I would like to introduce to you, Billiato , a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit!!! This is all we gonna be drinking!!! Luxury!!! Follow us .@Don_Billiato#BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/B3KW6MNF6Y— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 5, 2021
Shuu!! But rapper Cassper Nyovest keeps raising the bar for every business venture he embarks on.
The rapper stunned everyone this past weekend when he announced that he’d be dipping his feet into the alcohol industry with his new beverage, Billiato.
While he hasn’t revealed what kind of alcohol it is, the rapper to it as “ a taste of wealth”.
Well, we might not know as yet whether it’s a gin, vodka or whiskey, what we are sure of is that this summer is gonna be lit once Cass’ bev hits the shelves!
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Elegance and class is the best way one can describe season broadcaster Penny Lebyane's look at businessman Collen Mashawana's 40th thanksgiving this past weekend.
Sporting a gorgeous tight-fitting white dress dazzled with black beads and white feathers, the multi-hyphenate sealed off her look with bold accessories and a long braided ponytail.
Not only did Lebyane look strikingly beautiful but she also proved how she continues to age backwards, and we are definitely here for that!
