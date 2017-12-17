Penny Lebyane, ex fight over travel papers

Revered TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane is embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her former boyfriend Ali Naka.

This after Naka refused to sign travel documents for Lebyane and her family to travel to Swaziland for their Christmas holiday.

Lebyane confirmed she dragged Naka to court for refusing to sign her documents.

She said she did so after she felt that Naka was violating her right and those of her family and dismissed as untrue allegations that she was a bitter ex.

"It has nothing to do with that. I went to court because I felt that my right and the rights of my family were being violated," she said.

For your information, this man was not even my husband, we were not married. All I want is for him to sign the papers."

Naka couldn't be reached for comment at the time of going to press.