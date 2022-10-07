Sivuyile finally pleased his music is gaining popularity

Afro-pop singer Sivuyile Silindela who has been struggling to make a mark in the industry believes he is destined for stardom after winning an award.
Silindela from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape walked away with the Best Xhosa Artist award at the SA Traditional Music Awards (Satmas) that took place in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
For the 42-year-old whose music journey has been punctuated by unfortunate streaks says he has turned the corner.
He turned professional in 2012 and since then he has been in an out of many recording companies while trying to make a name for himself.
He has released a full album and a couple of singles.
After years of performing in public spaces he was rescued by Zahara when she invited him to come to Johannesburg to record a song with her.
Recently, the Afro-pop singer has been pushing his latest releases uBambo Lwam and Akhontw’rongo.
Now that Silindela has won an award, he hopes that it will open doors for him.
He catches up with Time Out...
How do you feel about winning your first award?
I am so excited. I have been waiting for such opportunities for many years. It has been a long journey but thank God it has finally happened. It has been a difficult to reach out to opportunities like entering awards because of the companies I worked with.
What does winning a Satma mean for you?
Winning this award means that I will be recognised as an artist. This award will prove wrong those who doubted that I am a real deal. Secondly, the award will boast my profile and get me more bookings. Thirdly, it makes me proud because I am the only Xhosa artist who won on Saturday.
What inspires your music?
I sing Afro-pop that is fused with traditional Xhosa sound. I spread love through my music. My music tackles all issues about love from dishing out advices to looking at its flaws. I deal with the love subject in a very simple way. Take my single Ijezi. It is simple way of luring a lady to your place so that you can take love to another level.
How did your music journey begin?
My journey has been full of ups and downs since I started in 2012 joining a recording company based in Durban. I released my first album titled Nombotyi and I had to sell my music in the streets. I use to promote my music by performing in public spaces in Cape Town, Durban and Eastern Cape just to survive.
I could make about R3,500 per month from the sales and managed to survive on my music. In 2017, I wrote a song paying tribute to all fallen heroes and Zahara loved it. I came to Joburg where we collaborated in a tribute song which is part of Umgodi.
She also signed me under her recording company but I left after few months because I wanted to pursue my dream.
I joined the late music executive Dharaam Sewraj’s company called Bhavani Entertainment Music. Last year, I was fortunate to find some who was willing to partner with me.
After establishing my own recording company Reotainment Records, I signed a distribution deal with the company.
When did the love and passion for music start?
I fell in love with music at a young age. I started singing in a village gospel choir called Holy Spirit from 1995 to 1997. It was then that most people in the village encourage me to take music serious because I was talented.
When the late Brenda Fassie released her album Memeza, I fell in love with the Afro-pop sound. In the early 2000, I tried my luck in kwaito because it was popular at the time. But later I went back to the Afro-pop sound.
Sivuyile finally pleased his music is gaining popularity
42-year-old singer wins his first ever award with Satmas
Image: Supplied
