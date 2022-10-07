Layzee Ella brings her own mix into Afrobeats

Layzee Ella wants you to get in your feels. Since its conception and eventual boom, Afrobeats has long been a genre dominated by the sounds of the many men who love it.
Bringing her own flavour into the mix, Onose Emmanuella Bagadu, best known as Layzee Ella, is making her own mark on the genre. And don’t be fooled, her approach to music is anything but lax.
“Honestly, [music] was like a hobby when I was growing up and a medium to express myself,” the Nigerian-born rapper shares on starting her journey from as young as eight years old.
Hailing from Benin City, one of the largest cities in Nigeria, Layzee Ella noticed the abundance of musical talents who were chewed and spat out of the entertainment industry.
She was despondent about pursuing this dream but it was a friend who helped her realise her potential.
Today, Layzee Ella sits with a million streams for her EP Feel Everything, whose topics switch effortlessly between emotional states and romance.
Inspired by her own experiences in the past year, Layzee Ella’s album becomes a diary of the ups and downs she went through. “I’ve never been the type to hold back on emotions when I feel things, I feel it to the full extent. I don’t pretend it’s not sewing through me,” she says.
The essence of the moody album is captured by the trippy Medusa which captures contemporary sounds and fusing it with the percussive nature of Afrobeats. It’s Layzee Ella’s effortless flow that ties it together and accompanied by her effortless writing as seen in Hypnotized and Chemical.
Layzee Ella’s considered approach has assisted her musicality, only taking to a booth or writing when absolutely necessary.
“I’m not the type to spend like 10 days writing a song or something. I feel like if you have to think too much to write a song, that song is not ready to come out yet so you can just chill,” says Layzee Ella.
“When you are talking about yourself or things that happened in your life, don’t take too much time to write. You already know.”
As there is a mounting pressure to talk about social issues, there is still a space for music whose sole purpose is to be enjoyed and uplift people – something Layzee Ella sees as a necessity coming from a country whose music she views as being very happy.
“Everybody in this generation is trying to be hard, talking about hooking and being scared to enter proper relationships because everything ends in the talking stage and that’s the craziest part of this generation. I want people to stop not having feelings. It could hurt but at the end of the day, just feel baby, just feel.”
Having set the groundwork for a vibrant festive, Layzee Ella has worked on a number of collaborations which are set to be released soon.
Layzee Ella brings her own mix into Afrobeats
Musician's EP Feel Everything received million streams
Image: Supplied
