SA students in Russia fear exclusion and eviction
Payment bungle affects 229 learners
The Mpumalanga education department has assured that no student from the province currently studying in Russia will be evicted from their residences over nonpayment of fees.
The department, which claimed to have already paid R28m to the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to pay to the 11 Russian universities that it owes for enrolling students from Mpumalanga, said they have given themselves at least two weeks to sort out the administrative bungle that has inconvenienced about 229 students. ..
SA students in Russia fear exclusion and eviction
Payment bungle affects 229 learners
The Mpumalanga education department has assured that no student from the province currently studying in Russia will be evicted from their residences over nonpayment of fees.
The department, which claimed to have already paid R28m to the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to pay to the 11 Russian universities that it owes for enrolling students from Mpumalanga, said they have given themselves at least two weeks to sort out the administrative bungle that has inconvenienced about 229 students. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos