A new drama series that puts a spotlight on maskandi music, Uzulu no Mhlaba is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on October 30.
The show stars the likes of Ernest Ndlovu, Ayanda Borotho and Nothando Ngcobo and a special appearance by the maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe. The show will take over the 8pm slot on Sunday that is currently occupied by Untold Story of Doctor Khumalo.
The drama series tells a story of two maskandi artists, who engage in a brutal feud over music – only to discover that they are more closely linked than they could have imagined. The two artists are portrayed by newcomers Aphiwe Bengu (who plays Zulu) and Ntokozo Vilakazi (who plays Mhlaba).
According to the channel, uZulu no Mhlaba explores two generations of maskandi musicians which is fathers and their sons and each generation’s musical (and deeply personal) rivalry.
Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Our Sunday night drama slot has traditionally been one of our strongest performers and we are committed to always attain this target. It’s a primetime slot known for Mzansi Magic’s celebrated dramas, and we’re proud to add a brand new show to this slot, one set in the world of one of the country’s largest music genres. We always try and push the envelope with our content, and we are excited to see how it performs and if the viewers will resonate with it.
“uZulu no Mhlaba is the story of music and rivalry and what human beings will do when faced with life-changing moments that need them to confront their deepest fears to overcome them. Coming from very different backgrounds but with a shared passion for maskandi music, Zulu and Mhlaba turn into bitter rivals when they inherit a feud held by their respective fathers.”
Uzulu no Mhlaba puts a spotlight on maskandi
The drama series premieres on Mzansi Magic on October 30
Image: SUPPLIED
