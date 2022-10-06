Maskandi legend Phuzekhemisi was announced on Wednesday as an ambassador of the 19th Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition.
Phuzekhemisi, real name Zibokwakhe Mnyandu, who has been in the industry since 1989, was announced as the face of the event alongside amapiano star Boohle, whose real name is Buhle Manyathi.
Moshito will take place on October 26 to 29 at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. As ambassadors of the event, the two who represent different generations when it comes to music will perform at the event.
According to Moshito chairperson Stanley Khoza, this year’s event will be staged under the The Rhythm of African Pop Culture.
“The year’s theme is inspired by the fact that South African music has become a global influence when it comes to fashion and heritage. If you look at young people at the moment, their fashion and social and cultural lifestyle is influenced by local music styles such as amapiano, house, kwaito.”
On choosing the two stars Khoza said: “Phuzekhemisi is one of the most successful music legends who is yet to be recognised in SA. He has contributed a lot to the growth of the maskandi genre and music industry as a whole, while Boohle has been making waves everywhere she goes. We wanted to celebrate our local stars while they are still alive for their contribution and existence.”
Phuzekhemisi said about being an ambassador: “I am happy for what Moshito did. This means a lot to me. Making me an ambassador of such a big event means that they have been watching what I have been doing. So, this really makes me proud as a maskandi artist who has taken the sound to international shores. I want to thank the committee of Moshito for the acknowledgement. I am looking forward to performing with my full band at the event.”
Phuzekhemisi, Boohle selected as Moshito 2022 ambassadors
The two stars represent different music generations
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
