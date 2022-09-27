Ukhozi FM presenter, Bongani Mavuso’s sudden death a shock to family and friends

Ukhozi FM presenter and author Bongani Mavuso has died.
Mavuso, who was set to celebrate his 46th birthday on Thursday, died at a hospital in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday following a short illness, his brother Majuba Mavuso confirmed to SowetanLIVE.
Mavuso who hosted a Saturday and Sunday show called Ezangempelasonto was admitted at the hospital on Monday.
“Bongani was rushed to hospital yesterday (Monday) but we did not think it will be serious. His death has come as a shock to us as the family.
“Bongani passes on after he had recovered [from previous illness]. There was a time when he was sick in 2019, where he collapsed while broadcasting. He got better. This weekend he was on air doing his show. We are hurt as the family,” said Majuba.
Apart from his brother, Mavuso is survived by his mother.
Born in Dumbe, northern also in KZN, Mavuso was a poet, publisher and recipient of the Literary Journalism Award.
Last week, his poem Intsika Yethongo walked away with a 2nd runner-up prize at the Avbob Poetry Competition.
Mavuso published books in Zulu and English that include Izimbali ZeMfolozi, Inhlantsi, and The Undying Spirit of a Dead Man.
In his last social media post on September 14, Mavuso said: “As I celebrate my birthday on the 29th, my goal is to stay connected with God, healthy, wise, strong and financially stable. Yes, I believe in wealth creation. Ngi-ye-ma lapho!!! #kamavusogroup.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said Mavuso would be remembered or his passion for preserving and uplifting isiZulu.
“Bongani Mavuso was a seasoned, award-winning journalist and creative artist. He will be remembered for his passion for preserving and uplifting the isiZulu language – as a writer, author, poet, and mentor to up-and-coming writers. He was known as a fountain of knowledge, and wisdom. As a journalist, he had a sharp mind, and was highly respected by his peers for his professionalism and sociable nature. Tragically, Mr Mavuso passed away just two days before his birthday.”
Apart from his radio show, Mavuso honoured a lot of people who made a difference in SA through his foundation.
Recently, he honoured legendary musician Madala Kunene.
Mavuso also collaborated with maskandi artists adding a bit of poetry to their music.
Kunene said: “I am struggling to believe that Mavuso is gone. He was a great man with great ideas. He took an initiative to honour people who have made a difference in different fields.
“It was the first time for me to be honoured and receive an award with R30,000. That money made a huge difference to my family. We are saddened by his death.”
Among artists that Mavuso worked with was maskandi singer Mbuzeni Mkhize.
Mkhize defined Mavuso as an honest and humble human being who respected everyone.
“I featured him in a song in 2016. While working with him I picked up that this man was highly talented and was a true fountain of wisdom. He was knowledgeable when it came to the language of Zulu and culture.”
