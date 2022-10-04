Leomile to serenade revellers attending Folklore Festival

Music has been a constant in the life of singer/songwriter Leomile Motsentsela, which has led to her career blossoming in unexpected ways.
While her interest in creative spaces may have been an indicator of a burgeoning musical career, it was only while studying film that she fell in love with becoming a musician.
Known simply as Leomile to the avid lovers of her music, she has spent much of her time honing her craft as a singer and songwriter.
It comes as no surprise she is set to be one of the major acts at this year’s Folklore Festival which celebrates a number of pan-African acts.
A standout for her approach to creating songs has been her take on the Sotho language, which has often earned her positive reactions from lovers of the language and culture.
While influenced by multiple genres and styles, Leomile’s work also borrows from folktales and the metaphors imbedded in them.
“It’s not so much intentional but the current album I’m working on is based on a particular folktale,” she says, adding that her work has played a part in preserving the culture behind folktales.
“Music is one of the most accepted recorded mediums, especially in this day and age. I do think it’s a beautiful way of archiving the culture and placing it in a contemporary context making sure that it lives on.”
Playing a major role in her relationship with preserving her culture, Leomile’s audience has also been key to her creating unforgettable live performances now that Covid-19 regulations have eased.
“I think people are so famished for live performances and art so they are consuming with a little bit more excitement and there’s just a lot of support but from my vantage point I get to apply the lessons that took place while I was resting,” says Leomile from Lesotho.
Feeling revitalised by her upcoming live performance, Leomile is hoping her performance at the festival will be a nostalgic trip for those who already know her music and an inspiration to captivate newbies to her sound.
The Folklore Festival will take place at the National School of The Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, tomorrow.
