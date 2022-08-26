TIMEOUT | #Samas28Special
After years of being snubbed, Zakes Bantwini is looking for his first win this weekend at the SA Music Awards (Samas), where he's leading the pack with seven nominations... but he's not banking on it.
It's still a shockingly rare feat to see female producers recognised in the local music industry and also getting noticed in music awards.
Having Msaki compete for Best Produced Album of the Year at the SA Music awards (Samas) at the weekend – a category dominated by male counterparts – is one of those moments.
Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Shekhinah is suited to her position in the music industry and her SA Music Awards (Sama) nod is evidence of that.
The sultry singer is nominated in the best pop album and the female artist of the year categories. “It brings me joy and honour that my music still gets recognised when awards are concerned,” says the singer. “I’ll be so excited and thrilled should I walk away with a Sama this weekend.”
For rapper Emtee being nominated for two South African Music Awards (Samas) is testament that he has been working despite being away from the limelight.
Logan, which is his fifth body of work, received two nods for this year’s 28th edition of the awards in the Best Hip Hop Album and Artist of the Year categories.
When Afro-pop/soul singer Ntando Bangani released his debut Kwantu in 2003, there was no guarantee how long he would last.
Nineteen years later Bangani, from Fort Beaufort (eBhofolo) in the Eastern Cape, is still going strong and even getting nominated for awards. His latest nomination is for the 28th edition of the SA Music Awards (Samas) that will be held at Sun City on Saturday. He is up against Nomfusi, The One Who Sings, Joe Nina and Mandisi Dyantyisi in the category of best African contemporary album.
Since the release of her album Amagama in January, yielding smash hits Soft Life and Phakade Lami, songbird Nomfundo Moh's life has changed drastically.
From the instantaneous recognition on the streets to always being on the road performing, her debut album has brought about success that she could never have dreamed of.