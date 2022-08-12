×

Entertainment

Shaka series explores untapped angles

Dream role for Nomzamo Mbatha

12 August 2022 - 09:33

TV and film star Nomzamo Mbatha who plays the role of Nandi in the drama series Shaka Ilembe believes the story is important to retell.

Mbatha spoke to the media during the behind-the-scenes tour yesterday at the Cradle of Human Kind, north of Johannesburg, saying they were not only telling the  story of Shaka Ilembe, but it was a story of the Ngunis...

