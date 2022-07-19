Soccer star returns to first love of music
Mendes to release single from debut EP
While many soccer lovers will easily recognise Ricardo Mendes on the soccer pitch, dribbling a ball while also showing off his sporty skills, the star shares that making music is his actual first love.
It is from this long-standing love affair that he will be releasing his launch single that comes off his debut six-track EPI Am Ricardo Mendes, in August...
Soccer star returns to first love of music
Mendes to release single from debut EP
While many soccer lovers will easily recognise Ricardo Mendes on the soccer pitch, dribbling a ball while also showing off his sporty skills, the star shares that making music is his actual first love.
It is from this long-standing love affair that he will be releasing his launch single that comes off his debut six-track EPI Am Ricardo Mendes, in August...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos