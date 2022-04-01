LeeMakrazy brings unique sound to amapiano
Artist's single Eloyi doing well on digital platforms
With streaming and social media creating music stars overnight, it's hard to pinpoint true talent that will last.
Every artist coming into the industry is doing amapiano and sometimes bringing the same sound that already exists in the music market. But aspiring musician LeeMakrazy has managed to come up with a different amapiano sound...
