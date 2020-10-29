LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the kids he killed
“I want these families to take me as their son, I will help support them till the day I die.”
Since serving four years of his sentence for killing four children and leaving two brain-damaged in Soweto while drag racing with co-accused Themba Tshabalala in 2010, rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has found a way to compensate the families affected.
As he vowed to turn his life around, Jub Jub hit the studio and remade his classic hit Ndikhokhele which features some of Mzansi's greatest artists and all profits made from the song will go to the families of the children who were affected or lost their lives during his drag racing accident in 2010.
Here is what he had to say:
The rapper announced the remake of the song at a press conference at Cotton Lounge, north of Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening. The song features the likes of Benjamin Dube, Rebecca Malope, Mlindo The Vocalist, Judith Sephuma, Lebo Sekgobela, Black Diamond and Nathi.
After finally finding it within himself to face what happened in 2010, an emotional and nervous Jub Jub told TshisaLIVE how he never thought the day would come where he'd be talking to media about the drag racing incident.
“To tell you the truth, it was the most scariest thing ... because I really didn't think it was going to happen. I never thought a day would come where I'd be ready to boldly speak to you guys, especially about the ordeal.”
Jub Jub explained why the agenda of the press conference was kept a secret.
“I wanna see you guys face to face because I always played far away from you guys ... but most importantly, having you guys there and telling you there all at the same time was very impactful.”
Since serving a sentence and making a comeback to TV, Jub Jub explained he was nothing but grateful that his life had changed for the better and he'd do anything to help out the families affected in the accident.
“I'm only grateful to God that I was able to live out those ten years ... to be able to get here where I would want to do something generally from the bottom of my heart. You can't buy a family, you can't manipulate situations, there's nothing I can do that can erase what happened.”
The controversial Moja Love presenter explained why he wanted all profits to go to the families.
“I know that some of the families would do with a little bit of help financially simply because I know when that ordeal happened, those were school kids, those kids were studying to be somebody- we don't even know if some of those kids were going to be breadwinners. I don't know what those kids were going to be ...
I'm only grateful to God that I was able to live out those ten years ... to be able to get here where I would want to do something generally from the bottom of my heart.
“I'm not saying I want to replace those kids but what I'm saying is Ma, I'm here, I'm willing to be your son, to help you throughout, even the ones that are brain-damaged, I'm willing to help so that they can feed their families.”
Jub Jub added that because he's been given a second chance, he's willing to play that part and be their son.
“We don't know what God does. No matter how long it took, I'm doing it because God says it's the right time. If the families can take me as their son, that means it'll be forever till the day I die.”
According to Jub Jub's PR Nyiko Bilankulu, the families of the children affected in the accident have been made aware that they'd be receiving money from the profits of the song.
“All the money made from the song will be given to the families and we don't want to discuss the terms and conditions, respecting the families' privacy.”
Jub Jub and Themba were drag racing under the influence of drugs on a public road near a school in Soweto. They were both sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder, attempted murder and three related offences. However, their sentences were reduced from 25 years to 10 years, starting from 2012.
In January 2017, they were both released on parole after serving four years.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.