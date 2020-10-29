LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the kids he killed

Jub Jub explained why the agenda of the press conference was kept a secret.

“I wanna see you guys face to face because I always played far away from you guys ... but most importantly, having you guys there and telling you there all at the same time was very impactful.”

Since serving a sentence and making a comeback to TV, Jub Jub explained he was nothing but grateful that his life had changed for the better and he'd do anything to help out the families affected in the accident.

“I'm only grateful to God that I was able to live out those ten years ... to be able to get here where I would want to do something generally from the bottom of my heart. You can't buy a family, you can't manipulate situations, there's nothing I can do that can erase what happened.”

The controversial Moja Love presenter explained why he wanted all profits to go to the families.

“I know that some of the families would do with a little bit of help financially simply because I know when that ordeal happened, those were school kids, those kids were studying to be somebody- we don't even know if some of those kids were going to be breadwinners. I don't know what those kids were going to be ...