Thapelo Mokoena expands career beyond Africa's borders

Fatherhood is the actor's dream role

When actor Thapelo Mokoena decided in 2019 to distance himself from roles that he had become accustomed to, roles in romcoms or being the ladies’ man, he had to make tough decisions of rejecting certain offers.



The hunger for more challenging characters began manifesting into what can be dubbed as the beginning of the second phase of his career — where he steps outside his comfort zone to dig deep within himself to produce more. ..