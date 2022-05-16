SA filmmakers to dazzle world at Cannes

Sithebe, Mkhize to attend the world’s biggest film festival in France

Emerging filmmaker Bonita Sithebe cannot wait to rub elbows and network with international filmmakers at the 75th edition of The Cannes Film Festival in France.



Sithebe will join the rest of international film industry as part of the programme run by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission which shines the spotlight on female filmmakers this year. Sithebe will be attending the world’s biggest film festival with another filmmaker Sithabile Mkhize. The two are jetting out of the country on Wednesday...