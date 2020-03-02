Global chapter opens for Tebogo Malope

Queen Sono was filmed over eight weeks in 37 different locations around Africa - from the Johannesburg CBD to Lagos in Nigeria and balmy Zanzibar in Tanzania.

But for director Tebogo Malope, who helmed three episodes, it was important that his birthplace of Soweto shone. So, the 36-year-old filmmaker from Jabavu dedicated episode four, titled Rookie, to Soweto.

He planted in the background his favourite childhood memories about the township. He shared that throughout the episode you will spot a lot of people playing soccer in the background.

"It was exciting because we go from this big world of gadgets and you take it back home. There is something warm about that and human about it," Malope points out.

"The temptation with a genre piece like this is to go big with everything. We did go big with a lot of the genre stuff like the shootouts and fight scenes.

"But I always wanted to narrow it down and when I found an opportunity in that episode, I pulled it back. So, you see that a lot of the performances in that episode are subtle and deep. We needed that emotional depth for the audience."

Malope said the ambitious Queen Sono was as scary as it was exciting.