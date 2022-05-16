ATM makes education fashionable in maskandi circles

After clinching Master’s degree, musician aims for PhD

Maskandi singer ATM, who recently graduated with Master’s degree in African languages, has proven wrong those who associate the genre with uneducated people.



For decades, maskandi music has been associated with illiterate people who live in hostels. But that has changed as ATM, whose real name is Sibusiso Xhakaza, 32, decided to be an arts fundi...