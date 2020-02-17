Fulu Mugovhani returns to TV after year-long break

Fulu Mugovhani is making her way back to the small screen after a year-long study sabbatical.

Mugovhani, 30, will for the first time in her career play a mother and wife in new TV show Still Breathing.

She rose to fame as tenacious photojournalist Anzani in Scandal! and feisty musangwe (traditional Venda bare-knuckle boxing) fighter in Ring of Lies.

But it was her starry turn on the big screen as Afro-hipster in coming-of-age movie Ayanda that won her critical acclaims and made her one of the promising stars in SA's growing film industry.

The role won her a South Africa Film and Television Awards (Safta), Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and took her to the Cannes Film Festival.

Sowetan reconnected with Mugovhani for the first time since she took a break from public life at the lavish The Palace of the Lost City Hotel in Sun City, recently.

Descending down the iconic grand spiral staircase in a tribal Trendy Furbish dress, the pint-sized beauty is still the African screen siren I remember her to be.

The Thohoyandou-born star focused on obtaining her degree in musical theatre from the Tshwane University of Technology.

"I focused on my studies last year because I want to expand and get into production," Mugovhani said.

"I want to tell my stories and be in those stories - I don't want to wait anymore for the right role. I want to see what else I can do, not that I have exhausted my creativities as an actress. I think I have more in me."

Mugovhani was writing her examination when she filmed the show in December.