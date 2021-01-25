Gwangwa's music sees an increase in online downloads
Days after his death was announced, jazz icon Jonas Gwangwa's music has seen an increase in online downloads.
Gwangwa's Flowers of the Nation album that was released in January 1990 is on the Itunes chart list of top 100 most popular and best selling albums in South African charts...
