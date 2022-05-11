Zahara opens up about her financial woes and her house being auctioned
‘I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days’
Zahara is in desperate need of help as she stands a chance to lose her Roodepoort home.
The singer’s townhouse was set to be auctioned by May 7 after she defaulted on her monthly instalments of R17,665.
The hit maker told TshisaLIVE she was on the verge of losing her home, saying she was given a six-day grace period to pay her R1.9mhome loan.
“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days.”
In 2019 Sunday World reported Zahara had to oppose an application brought by Nedbank in 2018 to repossess her home.
The Sunday paper also alleged Standard Bank wanted to repossess her Range Rover Evoque because she failed to adhere to her monthly instalments.
In June 2021 DRUM magazine reported that Zahara was slapped with a R1,500 fine after being found guilty of failing to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court due to her taxman woes.
While Zahara has called for anyone of help, on social media fans and celebrities are bidding to help her recover from her financial woes.
“I was advised not to put my banking details out there. They should call me for my banking details,” Zahara said.
100 rand x 10000 =1 million— Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) May 1, 2022
Most of us have over a million followers
Can we kindly do a 100 rand challenge for zahara please 🙏🙏🙏
She has already lost a lot. If this is true can we help. 🙏🙏🙏
Lets donate to help Zahara keep her R1.9Million house because she sang Loliwe for us...— The Lord Of The Wings @Arsenal Biggest fan 🏐⚾ (@lisa_maliee) May 5, 2022
What’s happening to Zahara is so sad man. Wish she could also get help like Zola 🥺— 🦋 (@samukayyy) May 1, 2022
