Zahara opens up about her financial woes and her house being auctioned

Zahara is in desperate need of help as she stands a chance to lose her Roodepoort home.

The singer’s townhouse was set to be auctioned by May 7 after she defaulted on her monthly instalments of R17,665.

The hit maker told TshisaLIVE she was on the verge of losing her home, saying she was given a six-day grace period to pay her R1.9mhome loan.

“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days.”