Zahara makes brief court appearance for failing to face tax charges

Musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has found herself on the wrong side of the law for failing to appear in court in a case brought by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

On Monday, the specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, found her guilty of contempt of court, after failing to honour her court appearances several times.

TimesLIVE understands that Zahara handed herself over to police on Monday morning and made a brief appearance in court. This was in line with the execution of her warrant of arrest that was issued in April after the muso failed to appear in court on tax-related charges.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Zahara was charged in her personal capacity and as a representative of her company, Zahara Trading (Pty) Ltd, for the non-submission of personal and company income tax returns to Sars.

Eric Gyimah of Warner Music SA said Zahara was “currently away and unavailable as she prepares for her album release next month”.

“I have no further comment,” he said.