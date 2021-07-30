S Mag

Zahara releases new single

By Masego Seemela - 30 July 2021 - 14:15
Multiaward-winning Afro-Soul singer, Zahara. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Award-winning Afro-soul singer Zahara has today released a new single titled Nqaba Yam, which is the title song from her upcoming seventh album, to be  released on August 13. 

Nqaba Yam is the second release from the singer's album which precedes Nyamezela, which was released in May.  

The song was arranged and recorded with long-time producer Mojalefa ‘Mjakes’ Thebe. The track is said to be a "veritable sonic peek into the star’s journal".

“This song is a celebration of strength and finding hope when all odds are against you. I cannot wait to hear how the fans react to the song as it is one of my personal favourites from the album,” says the singer.

After having to delay her album release due to the country undergoing level 4 lockdown last year, the award-winning singer is excited to finally share her much-awaited project with the world in a few weeks' time. 

Zahara's album is a succession to her previously released album Mgodi that went gold within a day of its launching.

