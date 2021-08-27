Entertainment

Podcast and Chill with MacG to keep things real even on TV

Mukwevho vows show on O won't be censored

27 August 2021 - 09:55

Macgyver Mukwevho promises that Podcast and Chill with MacG will remain unfiltered, raw and authentic after adding television as one of its broadcast platforms.

The controversial, yet popular podcast, with Mukwevho, Sol Phenduka and the mysterious Ghost Lady as hosts, will now air on Channel O from September 1...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference