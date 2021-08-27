Podcast and Chill with MacG to keep things real even on TV

Mukwevho vows show on O won't be censored

Macgyver Mukwevho promises that Podcast and Chill with MacG will remain unfiltered, raw and authentic after adding television as one of its broadcast platforms.



The controversial, yet popular podcast, with Mukwevho, Sol Phenduka and the mysterious Ghost Lady as hosts, will now air on Channel O from September 1...